PlayStation 4 Update 5.50 Brings Supersampling, PSVR Features

REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon Sony's PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation VR headset (L-R) are displayed at Tokyo Game Show 2016.

The new PlayStation 4 (PS4) update is currently in its beta testing phase, and it looks like it will bring an exciting new feature for users.

According to Slash Gear, beta testers have started posting the upcoming features brought on by the update 5.50 online, including an exciting one called supersampling. Basically, supersampling drastically improves graphics without having to own a 4K display. Unfortunately, the feature is only available on the PS4 Pro.

Not all games will support supersampling, though that should not discourage players from looking forward to the new feature because there are already several titles that will benefit from it. Some of these games include "The Last Guardian," "Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain," "Dishonored 2," "Final Fantasy: XII: The Zodiac Age," "Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection," "Life is Strange: Before the Storm," "No Man's Sky," "Call of Duty: Black Ops III," and "Injustice 2," among others.

Apart from that, the new PlayStation update 5.50 will also reportedly make it easier for PlayStation VR owners to distinguish which games are playable on the VR. According to UploadVR, a picture uploaded on Reddit shows the PlayStation menu with a slight change. Players will immediately know whether a game is playable on the VR due to the term "PS VR" appearing below the title. Of course, there is no way of knowing whether this feature is factual or not, so readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.

The highly anticipated update 5.50 will arrive on the PS4 and PS4 Pro in the coming weeks, though a specific release date has yet to be announced. For now, only beta testers are able to fully experience the new update as a whole.

In the meantime, PlayStation Plus subscribers can enjoy free games that are available this month. As previously reported, the list includes games such as "Knack" and "Rime."

