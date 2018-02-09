PlayStation 5 Rumors and Discussions Speculate a 2020 or 2021 Launch Year

REUTERS/ Kevork Djansezian A Sony PlayStation booth at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California back in 2014

More speculations and rumors about the PlayStation 5 are being presented. Some people predict the console will be announced in 2020, while others are sticking to 2021.

With more and more video games being announced for 2019 for the PlayStation 4, video game experts and analysts believe that Sony will introduce the fifth one in a later year. One of the most recent titles announced for 2019 is Focus Home Interactive and Deck13's action video game "The Surge 2."

There are already discussions among experts that the PS5 is already on the table and is most likely to reveal itself either in 2020 or in later years to come. World-renowned video game analyst Michael Pachter initially thought gamers will catch a glimpse of the PS5 next year. However, during an interview with The 1099, Patcher changed his mind and said 2020 is probably the debut year of the PS5.

According to Ars Technica, if PlayStation 4 sales soar and peak in the near future, Sony will then exert more effort in brainstorming for what is coming next, the PlayStation 5.

There are suggestions from gamers and critics that the PS5 should be better compared to other gaming platforms in a number of video game elements such as overall performance and graphic design. Metro even suggests that it would be a great idea for Sony to adapt the Nintendo Switch style for its next console. This indicates a hybrid PlayStation console in the future.

The PlayStation 4 is still being recognized as the best video gaming console so far by some experts. TopTenReviews deems the PlayStation 4 Pro as the best video game console of 2018 for both video games and multimedia purposes.

Sony nor the PlayStation team has not provided any piece of information or updates if they are already working on the console or even discussing its possibility.