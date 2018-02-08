PlayStation Adds 12 More Games to PS Catalog For February

Reuters/Yuya Shino Gamers will get a classic twist of games for February's PS Now game additions.

Sony PlayStation has given fans and gamers an exciting twist this February by adding 12 games, which are mostly classic ones, in the PlayStation catalog.

Sony's PlayStation catalog for the PS4 will get a slew of old games. Starting off with the "Yakuza" PS exclusive, Sony released "Yakuza 4" and "Yakuza 5." This will give "Yakuza" gamers a chance to replay the last two games of the franchise before the release of "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life" which was moved to a later date in April after a delay of the game.

Furthermore, the PS Now, which is Sony's game catalog that lets subscribers access 500 game titles for $20 a month, gets a set of good old games that will be perfect for burning time, especially for gamers looking for a bit of a classic twist.

NBA 2K16 will be coming to the PlayStation 4 after two years, and the smart role-playing game "Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance" is bound for the PS4 too. Other games such as "Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek," "Gal Gun: Double Peace," and "Grand Kingdom" will be coming to PS Now as well. PlayStation 3 (PS3) hit titles will be making a return as a PS4 game as well.

"Payday 2," which garnered a lot of positive feedback due to its tactical missions, will be among the February game arrivals. "Motorcycle Club" will also be having an upgrade to the PS4, which should excite previous gamers as it is set to be a defined racing game with better graphics. The rest of the titles getting an upgrade are "Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons" and "Guilty Gear Xrd Sign."

PlayStation has been doing a fantastic job with the PS Now, offering a set of premium games that make the $20 a month subscription seemingly worth it. Last January, PS Now boasted big titles such as Naughty Dog's triple-A game "The Last of Us" and other well-known titles such as "Injustice: Gods Among Us," "WWE 2K16," and "Fallout: New Vegas."