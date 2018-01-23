PlayStation Announces Amiibo-Like Figure Line

GameStop/PlayStation PlayStation set to release its own line of figures dubbed Totaku

Following the success of Nintendo's Amiibo toy figure line, PlayStation is looking to do the same with its own line dubbed "Totaku" (pronounced Toe-Tak-Oo). A number of well-known characters are set to be turned into figurines and are set to go on sale this March.

The line was first revealed on GameStop's website and was described as "a unique series of highly detailed figurines from video game franchises past and present." But while they might look like Amiibo figures, they will not have any in-game functionality.

There will be seven figures in this first wave all of which will be around 4-inches tall complete with fine details and come posed on a figure-related base. The figures will be sold for $9.99 a pop and will be available exclusively at Gamestop and ThinkGeek.

The line features a mix of both old and new with characters from PlayStation 1 classics to more modern titles. These include hunter from "Bloodborne," Kratos from "God of War," Sackboy from "LittleBigPlanet," Heihachi Mishima from "Tekken 7," Crash Bandicoot, and PaRappa the Rapper.

There the FX350 ship from "Wipeout" although it isn't technically a character. Nevertheless, they all make great collectibles and with more on the way, PlayStation fans better save up some extra cash.

While not the first to offer figurines based on characters, Nintendo's Amiibo line gained massive popularity thanks in part to the use of RFID-equipped character figurines and a special reader component to interact with the game itself. The line was launched back in 2014 in the form of system software updates and a series of Amiibo-enabled figurines.

It's currently unclear if PlayStation will follow the same route and implement in-game functionality to future Totaku figures. For now, at least, fans will additional ways to show their love for PlayStation titles and their iconic characters.

The Totaku figure line will make their way to store shelves on March 23, 2018.