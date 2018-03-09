PlayStation Blocks 'Super Seducer' Video Game

Reuters/Ina Fassbender Sony refuses to release the "Super Seducer" video game for PlayStation 4.

"Super Seducer" was supposed to be released on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) on Tuesday, but Sony has blocked the publication of the video game.

While Sony had not officially announced the reason behind not releasing the game on the PS Store, many people think that it is because of all the criticism the game has received. Several feminists have criticized the game, saying it was teaching men how to manipulate women to win.

"Super Seducer" is a point-and-click game that makes players choose how they would interact with women to seduce them. The player would be successful if the women give in. A slap in the face or a rejection would mean that the player needs improvement.

"We need to hide this game under a rock and starve it," Emily May, co-founder and executive director of an anti-harassment nonprofit organization, Hollaback!, told Motherboard through an email. She said that the game was giving the world "mainstream access to sexism."

Richard La Ruina, the man behind the game, told Motherboard that he had no comments about the refusal of Sony to release the game. In an interview he had with PlayStation Lifestyle last month, La Ruina said that the game was more substantial than what meets the eye.

According to La Ruina, the developers of the game created the women to be "strong."

"Super Seducer" is still available on Steam for $10. It also carries add-on packs like "Earning the Kiss" and "Nighttime Strategy," both sold for $4 each.

"Here's the bottom line: if you make the right choices in the game, you'll make the right choices in your life," says the game's description on its Steam page, told The Verge.

Steam adds that through "Super Seducer," players will learn how to be able to "attract and keep women" who would normally be unreachable.

The video game was released on March 6 for PC and Macintosh platforms.