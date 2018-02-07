PlayStation Now February 2018 News: Two "Yakuza" Titles Lead List of New Games in the Program

PlayStation Shown is a screenshot from "Yakuza 5." Sony has announced that the PS3 version of the game is now a part of its PlayStation Now program.

Sony has added more games to its PlayStation Now catalog for the month of February, with "Yakuza 4" and "Yakuza 5" leading the list.

More games have arrived at the library of PlayStation Now as Sony has added 12 more games to the lineup this month. As revealed, most of the games added to the list are PS4 games, while the previously added PS3 games now have their PS4 versions.

While the list of the new games is nothing short of exciting, there is no denying, though, that the biggest arrivals to the subscription program this month are the PS3 versions of "Yakuza 4" and "Yakuza 5." With "Yakuza 6" slated for a PS4 release this April, the inclusion of the game's predecessors will surely provide an opportunity for PS owners to catch up on the game series.

Apart from the "Yakuza" games, previously released PS3 games in the PlayStation Now also now have their PS4 versions in program beginning this month, including "Payday 2," "Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons," "Guilty Gear Xrd Sign," and "Motorcycle Club."

PS4 console subscribers of the PlayStation Now program are not only excited about the arrival of the upgraded to PS4 versions of the above-mentioned games, though, as "Anomaly 2," " Backgammon Blitz," "Bombing Busters," "Dirt Rally," "Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance," "Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek," "Gal Gun: Double Peace," "Grand Kingdom," "NBA 2K16," and "Professional Farmer 2017" has also been added to the library.

PlayStation Now is Sony's game streaming service that allows PS4 and PC users to play PS3 and other older games on their consoles. For the amount of only $20 a month, subscribers have unlimited access to more than 600 titles that they can play anytime.

According to Sony, "Red Dead Redemption," "The Last of Us," "The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion," "Mafia II," and "Injustice: Gods Among Us" were some of the most popularly accessed games in the PlayStation Now program last month.