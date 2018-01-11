PlayStation Now has expanded its library of games available for on-demand streaming for the month of January. Since Tuesday, Jan. 9, subscribers have had access to new PlayStation 4 titles, including horror fan-favorite "Until Dawn."

A handful of new titles are now available in the PlayStation Now library, which currently has more than 600 choices to pick from. This month's highlighted additions, as laid out in the PlayStation Blog, include the horror thriller "Until Dawn," as well as the award-winning PlayStation Vita title "Gravity Rush Remastered."

Sony PS Now delivers unlimited on-demand access to over 600 PS4 and PS3 games to a player's PS4 and PC.

"Until Dawn" is a tense, choice-driven horror game where the player's choice greatly impacts the outcome of the story, to the point that the player chooses who lives and who dies. The game tells the story of eight friends who spent a harrowing night at a faraway mountain retreat and the branching possibilities that result from the choices the player makes.

"Gravity Rush Remastered," meanwhile, is the PlayStation 4 remake version of the critically acclaimed "Gravity Rush" for the PlayStation Vita. Players take on the role of Kat, a girl who discovered she had gravity-based powers and is now driven to use them to save the floating city of Hekseville from crumbling down to the ground.

Several more noteworthy additions to the PlayStation Now line-up also made it this month, including "Heavy Rain," "Beyond: Two Souls," and "Super Stardust Ultra," as Videogamer points out.

Other new entries also include "Everybody's Gone to Rapture," an open-world game about a mysterious English town. Arcade top-down action game "Alienation" is also now available for PlayStation Now, as well as platformer brawler title "Knack."

PlayStation Now subscriptions cost $100 for a whole year, and Sony is also offering a $10 first month intro offer for new subscribers in the U.S. looking to check out the game streaming service.