PlayStation Plus December 2017 Lineup: Check Out What Free Games Are In Store This Holiday Season

YouTube/PlayStation 'Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition' and 'Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends' coming to PlayStation Plus this Dec.

It's December and once again Sony has a whole new batch of free games for PlayStation Plus members to enjoy. From role-playing games to horror thrillers, to just plain old fighting games, here are the subscription program's offerings for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation VITA.

For the holiday season, PS4 owners will be receiving "Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition," a remastered version of the THQ 2012 action game. The game includes the base game as well as all the DLC (downloadable content) from the original title all with improved graphics and gameplay.

Joining it will be the more family-friendly fighting game "Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends." Originally released back in 2015, the 2.5D fighting game features characters from all three "Kung-Fu Panda" films including the Po, the furious five, and all the villains.

These will be joined by the Metroidvania-style "Forma 8" as well as the ongoing bonus PS Plus game, "Until Dawn: Rush of Blood." The former will be available on the PS4 thanks to Cross-Buy while the latter was carried over from last month's offers and requires PlayStation VR headset to play. "Forma 8" will also be available for the PS VITA alongside the co-op shooter "Wanted Corp."

"Syberia" Collection (which includes adventure game "Syberia" and "Syberia II") and the visual novel "Xblaze Lost: Memories" will round off the December offerings for the PlayStation Plus and are currently available for download for subscribers.

Along with monthly free games, PlayStation Plus is also offering additional perks to members such as the beta of the upcoming "Monster Hunter World" which will run from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12 and features the Ancient Forest and Wildspire Waste levels.

US-based subscribers can also claim the "Smite" PlayStation Plus Pack consisting of a variety of gods, skins, voice packs, and an announcer pack. The bonus will be available Dec. 12, 2017 until Jan. 9, 2018.