PlayStation Plus December 2017: New Lineup of Free Games Now Available

PlayStation Plus members can now enjoy a lineup of free games available for the month of December.

This season, Sony continues to offer a set of free games for PS Plus subscribers with PS4, PS3 and PS Vita consoles.

This month, the highlight of the free games lineup is "Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition" that was released to provide enhanced graphics, in 1080p resolution, for the original "Darksiders II" game. The entire content of the title will be accessible for eligible players including two DLCs.

Three other games are available for PS4 players with active PS Plus accounts. For December, Sony offers the exploration game "Forma 8" with tasks including solving puzzles to level up. "Forma 8" is also available for free on the PS Vita.

Another free game for PS4 this month is the fighting game "Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends" where gamers can choose from among the playable characters derived from the "Kung Fu Panda" movie series.

Meanwhile, PS4 players with the PSVR set can enjoy the fourth free game this month, "Until Dawn: Rush of Blood." The arcade survival horror game was released last year where gamers got to feel like they were on a frightening roller coaster ride. The game featured seven unique roller coasters that "Until Dawn" players will probably recognize. While riding the freaky amusement park ride, players will have to stay focused to shoot down enemies.

PS4 players in Europe are a tad luckier as they get a fifth free game, "That's You."

As for PS3 players on PS Plus, they are getting two free games this month, namely the "Xblaze Lost: Memories" and "Syberia Collection." Meanwhile, PS Vita owners can also access "Wanted Corp" for free.

In other related news, Sony is offering a holiday treat of a one-year membership to PS Plus for only $39.99, down by $20. The offer is only available for players based in the United States and is now available through GameStop.