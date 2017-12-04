THQ Nordic Promo image for "Darksiders 2"

The highlight of PlayStation Plus' December 2017 free games lineup is THQ Nordic's "Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition."

PS4 players subscribed to the PS Plus program are getting exclusive free access to all the contents of "Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition" for an entire month. The collection includes a wide array of previously released downloadable contents such as the Maker Armor Set, The Abyssal Forge, Death Rides, Deadly Despair, Van Der Schmash Hammer, Shadow of Death and more.

The "Deathinitive Edition" also presents "Darksiders II" in a much improved native 1080p resolution with "updated graphics rendering and reworked game balancing."

Meanwhile, balancing the December 2017 lineup, Sony will also release "Kung Fu Panda Showdown of Legendary Legends" for free on PS Plus. Published by Little Orbit, the game features the well-loved animal Kung Fu masters headed by Po in a competitive fighting game set-up. The game is available on the PS4 and PS3.

PS Plus members with PS3 consoles are also getting a couple of free games this month that include the "Syberia Collection" and "Xblaze Lost: Memories."

"Syberia Collection" is comprised of the first two main titles of the franchise that features the adventures of young lawyer Kate Walker. The graphic adventure game is played in a third-person format and mainly asks players to solve puzzles for Kate's story to advance.

Meanwhile, the 2015-released "Xblaze Lost: Memories" visual novel adventure game from developer Arc System Works will also be available, where the players' main goal is to collect "Memory Fragments" that will help find the protagonist's missing sister.

PS Vita players will not be left out and can play "Wanted Corp" for free this month. "Forma.8" is also included in the lineup and can be accessed by both PS Vita and PS4 players.

The above-mentioned games will reportedly be available for free starting Tuesday, Dec. 5.

It is also worth noting that PS Plus subscribers are getting exclusive beta access to the upcoming game "Monster Hunter: World" on Dec. 9-12.