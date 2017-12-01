PlayStation Plus December Line-Up Announced: 'Darksiders 2' and More Coming This Holiday Season

PlayStation A logo of PlayStation Plus.

Sony has revealed the December line up for the PlayStation Plus which means a new batch of free games to play this holiday season. A total of six titles will be added this month guaranteeing that the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation VITA will be getting at least 2.

First off are the PS4's offerings starting with "Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition," a remastered version of the 2012 action game which includes all DLC (downloadable content) from the original game. It will be joined by the more family-friendly "Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends" which was released back in 2015.

In addition to its two exclusive games, PS4 players will also be getting a third game this month thanks to Cross-Buy, "Forma 8." The ongoing PS Plus bonus game "Until Dawn: Rush of Blood" will also be available for a grand total of four games.

The PS4 will be sharing "Forma 8" with the PS VITA, being one of the handheld's official free game, the other being the co-op shooter "Wanted Corp" which features two intergalactic bounty hunters with different powers. Rounding off the line up will be the PS3's offerings, "Syberia" Collection (which includes adventure game "Syberia" and "Syberia II") and "Xblaze Lost: Memories."

The games will be available starting Tuesday, Dec. 5 which means PS Plus members have until then to claim November's free PS Plus games. So for those who have yet to experience the joys of games like "Worms: Battlegrounds," better get that most out of that monthly membership.

In addition to the free games, the beta of the upcoming "Monster Hunter World" will be available exclusively to PS Plus members. The beta will feature the Ancient Forest and Wildspire Waste levels and will run from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12. Members can also claim the "Smite" PlayStation Plus Pack which contains a variety of gods, skins, voice packs, and an announcer pack from Dec. 12 through Jan. 9.