PlayStation Plus February 2018 Titles: 'Knack,' 'RiME,' 'Grand Kingdom,' and More Free This Month

It's February, which means a new line of free PlayStation titles are available for download for PlayStation Plus subscribers. A total of seven titles are up for grabs starting this Tuesday, Feb. 6, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation VITA.

For this month, PS4 owners will be able to download a mix of old and new titles with "Knack" and "RiME." "Knack" is a platforming beat 'em up title from SIE Japan Studio and was originally released back in 2013. "RiME," on the other hand, is an adventure–puzzle video game developed by Tequila Works and was just released last year.

In addition to these titles, "StarBlood Arena" is also available as a PS Plus bonus for those who own a PlayStation VR headset. Developed by SIE San Diego Studio and White Moon Dreams, the game features furious arena combat pitting players against each other for glory, credits, and their life.

For PS3 owners, another platformer will be up for grabs in the form of "Spelunker HD." The game is a remake of a 1985 NES port of Tim Martin's "Spelunker" which added HD graphics but still retained much of the original gameplay.

Joining it will be "Mugen Souls Z," a role-playing game developed by Compile Heart. Originally released in 2012, the game revolves around exploration and turn-based, open-field combat as well as mini games and customization.

Finally, PS VITA owners will receive "Exiles End." Released back in 2015, the game is Japan's take to early 90's action-adventure titles that will definitely resonate with Metroid and Flashback fans.

Joining it will be "Grand Kingdom," a tactical role-playing game developed by Monochrome Corporation. PS4 players will also be able to enjoy the game thanks to Cross Buy.

In the off chance all of these games aren't enough, PS Plus subscribers can still get their money's worth with awesome discounts from the new PS Store sale. Check out the store for this month's selection of discounted games.