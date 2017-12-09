PS Plus free games for December 2017 will be available to download until Jan. 2

THQ Nordic Protagonist Death in 'Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition'

The PlayStation Plus free games for this month are now available for subscribers to download, and there are some notable titles that could be worth adding to the library.

Highlighting this month's collection of games is none other than "Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition" for the PS4.

In "Darksiders II," players assume the role of Death, and they are tasked with journeying through a number of locations in the netherworld that are inhabited by all kinds of enemies. Players can use Death's scythe to hack and slash their way through all these enemies until they accomplish their missions.

Also, because this is the "Deathinitive Edition," players can expect the game to look better, and additional items released originally as downloadable content are included as well.

The other PS4 title that PS Plus subscribers can get for free this month is "Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends," as seen in a recent post on the PlayStation Blog. This fighting game enables players to take control of different characters in the series and see which one will reign supreme in combat.

For PS3 owners, they will be given access to "Syberia Collection," which contains both adventure titles, "Syberia" and "Syberia II." The other PS3 title offered this month is "XBlaze Lost: Memories," a visual novel that takes players to a strange alternate reality.

PS Vita owners can check out the top-down action game "Wanted Corp." as well as the Metroidvania-style title known as "Forma 8." Notably, cross-buy with the PS4 is also possible with "Forma 8."

PS Plus members will have until Jan. 2 to download the aforementioned games, according to a recent report from GameSpot.

"Until Dawn: Rush of Blood," a PS VR title, also remains available to download for those interested.

A new lineup of PS Plus free games will be made available next month, so subscribers will want to check in then to see what they can get.