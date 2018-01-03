PlayStation Plus Free Games For January 2018: 'Deus Ex,' 'Batman' Headline This Month's Offerings

2018 is here, and with a new year comes a new set of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. For the month of January, a "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided" and "Batman: The Telltale Series" headlines the selection of games now available at no cost for PS Plus members.

The PlayStation Plus team opened their announcement with news of yet another game now available for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers, and will remain so for most of the first quarter of the year. "Starblood Arena," a first person mech game designed for the PlayStation VR headset, is now ready for download starting Jan. 2 until Mar. 6.

Sony "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided" and "Batman: The Talltale Series" headline the first PS Plus lineup of 2018.

As the headliner of this month's line-up, "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided" provides the stealth first-person RPG punch of the set for January.

A sequel to the first "Deus Ex: Human Revolution" reboot, the story of "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided" puts Adam Jensen in the chaotic wake of the Aug Incident, when augmented citizens around the world suddenly lost control over their minds and enhanced bodies.

"Batman: The Telltale Series" puts players behind the cape and mask of Batman, as well as the double life he leads as Bruce Wayne. It's a game based on decisions, and each one will have its impact felt throughout the well-crafted story by Telltale, as Gamespot notes.

"That's You," a party game for the PlayStation 4, is available for free only in Europe, while the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita versions of "Uncanny Valley" are available for free, as well.

PlayStation 3 users, meanwhile, have their choice of "Sacred 3" and "Book of Unwritten Tales 2" for their older platform. Likewise, PlayStation Vita users are not left behind, as Sony offers PlayStation Plus members on the handheld a choice of "Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness" and "Uncanny Valley."