Insomniac Games Explore various locations and civilizations across several planets in "Ratchet & Clank."

A new month means new games for loyal PlayStation Plus subscribers and, with that, Sony is giving its subscribers a real treat this month as it gives away two of the biggest and most popular games on the PlayStation 4: From Software's critically acclaimed "Bloodborne" and Insomniac Games' 2016 reboot of "Ratchet & Clank."

As per the norm, Sony announced the new batch of PlayStation Plus freebies a few days ago with "Bloodborne" and "Ratchet & Clank" for the PlayStation 4 leading the pack, and with good reason. They are, by far, the biggest names for this month and are each worth the price of admission alone.

From Software's "Bloodborne" is something akin to a sister franchise to its "Dark Souls" line of games. Under the direction of Hidetaka Miyazaki, the same person that directed the original "Dark Souls" and, later on, "Dark Souls III," it quickly became one of the highest-rated games on the PlayStation platform and still maintains its spot in the Top 10 best games for the system even three years after its release.

With gameplay very similar (and just as unforgiving) as that of its older sibling, "Bloodborne" ditches medieval fantasy in favor of a more gothic and Lovecraftian style. With its unique Rally system in play, "Bloodborne" rewards aggressive players that fight back the moment they are struck. It currently holds a 92 percent on Metacritic along with several awards.

While perhaps not as high on the list as "Bloodborne," "Ratchet & Clank" is still very much a good game and well worth it even at full price, let alone for free. First released in 2016, it serves as a reboot to the classic Sony franchise and actually serves as a tie-in with the animated film that premiered that same year. However, unlike most film-to-game adaptations, this one was actually good.

Played as a third-person shooter, the biggest draw of "Ratchet & Clank" is the variety of levels, weapons, and the humor of the characters. Each of the various weapons in the game can be leveled up and mastered to the point where they play vastly differently to how they were at the start, and using them just always feels fun and satisfactory. It has a rating of 85 percent on Metacritic, which still places it as one of the Top 100 games for the PlayStation 4.

Outside these two juggernauts, PlayStation Plus subscribers will also get access to "Mighty No. 9" and "Legend of Kay" for PlayStation 3 and "Claire: Extended Cut" and "Bombing Busters" for Vita. Sony also announced that, starting next year, it will no longer release free games for the older-generation platforms.