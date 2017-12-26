PlayStation Plus Free Games News: January 2018 Lineup Revealed?

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC official website A promotional photo of PlayStation Plus.

Recent reports have revealed that a possible leak may have unveiled the upcoming free games that will be offered to PlayStation Plus subscribers in January 2018. Furthermore, reports also reveal some of the games that will be leaving the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection.

According to reports, the PlayStation Plus Free Games for January 2018 is rumoured to be headed by "Batman: The Telltale Series," which is the first installment of the franchise. It is a critically acclaimed game title that features some of the best action scenes to be rolled out by Telltale Games. Meanwhile, the next in line is "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided," which was an underwhelming sequel to the more successful "Deus Ex: Human Revolution." Regardless, it is a triple A game that most gamers would be clamouring for.

Aside from the rumoured free games, the leak also suggested that a highly demanded multiplayer party game titled "That's You!" will also be offered for free come 2018. Sony previously offered it for free earlier this year and it seems that the demand for it was high enough for a repeat in the Instant Game Collection. "That's You!" is currently free for fans residing in Europe.

Meanwhile, further reports have also revealed the game titles that will be leaving the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection. The list includes: "Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition," "Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends," "XBaze Lost: Memories," "Syberia Collection," "Forma 8," "Wanted Corp," and "Until Dawn: Rush of Blood."

The speculations were based on an image that was released to the Internet. It featured the game titles that were going to be added to the Instant Game Collection. Sony has yet to release an official statement on the matter, but fans are expecting an announcement to be made on Jan. 2. In the meantime, fans are advised to take the news with a grain of salt.