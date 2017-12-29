PlayStation Plus January 2018 Lineup Announced

PlayStation A logo of PlayStation Plus.

Unwilling to be outdone by its rival Microsoft, who released its Games with Gold and Xbox Game Pass, Sony has announced the titles for the PlayStation Plus January 2018 lineup. Featuring a selection titles for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and the PlayStation VITA, next year's first batch of titles is definitely an enticing one.

"Deux Ex: Mankind Divided" starts off the list as one the games destined for the PS4. Follow Swiss army security specialist Adam Jensen as he returns to Prague where tensions between humans and "augs" reach boiling point.

It will be joined by Telltale Games' episodic point-and-click graphic adventure "Batman: The Telltale Series." Follow Bruce Wayne and his alter-ego Batman as he fights familiar foes in a completely original story with branching narratives. As a bonus, "StarBlood Arena" is also available for owners of a PlayStation VR headset from Jan. 2 to March 6.

On the hand, PS3 owners will be able to enjoy the 2014 hack and slash brawler "Sacred 3." Choose from a variety of different classes in and play with friends to defeat the oppressive ruler of Ashen Empire, Zane Ashen, and keep him from obtaining a powerful artifact known as the Heart of Ancaria.

Rounding off the PlayStation Plus PS3 offering is another point-and-click title in the form of "Book of Unwritten Tales 2." Follow Wilbur a novice gnome mage, Nate a narcissistic human, Ivo an elf princess and a furry alien creature known as "Critter" in their adventures in the fantasy land of Aventasia.

Finally, PS VITA owners will receive a "Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness" from "Steins; Gate" developer 5pb. Follow two Public Safety Bureau investigators as they track down an artificial intelligence named Alpha in a futuristic dystopian setting heavily influenced by sci-fi classic "Blade Runner."

Rounding off the PS VITA offering is survival horror title "Uncanny Valley." Enjoy a mix of exploration, puzzle solving and a bit of action along with a lot of optional story content on the handheld console, as well as the PS4.