A recent report claims that "Batman: The Telltale Series" is one of the titles included in the PlayStation Plus free games lineup for January 2018.

Now that December is almost over, the announcement of the next free games for PS Plus members should arrive soon. However, before that happens, a supposed leak that featured promotional material surfaced in a forum discussion on Resetera.

TheBrokenMan, a member of the said site, shared what looked like a screenshot of a video teaser for PS Plus. In his post, the user said the image originally came from a Reddit thread.

In the photo, the logos of "Batman: The Telltale Series," "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided," and "That's You!" can be seen, suggesting that they are some of the upcoming free games available via PS Plus. However, the accuracy of the supposed leak is quite difficult to confirm since the link to the Reddit source was not provided.

"Batman: The Telltale Series" was released by developer Telltale Games in 2016. It is composed of five episodes titled "Realm of Shadows," "Children of Arkham," "New World Order," "Guardian of Gotham," and "City of Light." The game is not considered a direct sequel or follow-up to other Batman-titled releases but had a second season with its own plot and contents.

"Deus Ex: Mankind Divided" is a popular action role-playing stealth video game that was also released in 2016. Meanwhile, "That's You!" is a family-friendly game and is relatively a new title which has been somewhat of a mainstay in the PS Plus free games lineup for the past months.

Meanwhile, there are also reports that PS Plus could add "Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag" to its list of free games next month. It is also important to note that the same game was previously offered by Ubisoft for free on PC through their Uplay platform. Because of that, seeing the said game as a free offer on other gaming systems is highly possible.

According to PlayStation Universe, Sony is likely to announce the official list of free games for January 2018 on Dec. 27 -- which is the last Wednesday of the month.