PlayStation Plus March 2018 Free Games List: One Of The Best That Sony Ever Released

PlayStation Promo image for PlayStation Plus

Sony is about to release the new list of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers for the month of March 2018, but speculations about the new titles continue to come out.

According to reports, the game studio is about to announce the new lineup of free games on Wednesday, Feb. 28. This means that PlayStation Plus subscribers only need to wait for a while before they learn which games to anticipated in the coming month.

Early this month, Gear Nuke revealed that famous Spanish YouTuber named Ampeterby7 was able to visit PlayStation Spain for his vlog. During his stay in the game studio's headquarters, he was able to get an interesting information about the next lineup of free games for PlayStation Plus from one of the employees of PlayStation Spain.

While his source did not exactly mention the titles of the free games, he said that the new list will be one of the best ones that Sony will release since they began offering it in 2013.

On the other hand, Gamepur speculated that Sony will include another AAA title such as "The Order: 1886" in the list of free games for March 2018 since they already released "Knack" last month. The report also mentioned that Warner Bros.' "Mad Max" may also be included in the new free games lineup. Other rumored titles also include "Shovel Knight" and "Bastion."

But while waiting for the announcement for March 2018 free games list, PlayStation Plus subscribers can still enjoy playing "Knack" and "RiME" on their PlayStation 4, "Spelunker HD" and "Mugen Souls Z" for PlayStation 3, "Exiles End" for PlayStation Vita, "Grand Kingdom" for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 4, as well as "StarBlood Arena" as a PS Plus bonus until the new lineup of games comes out.

The March 2018 free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers can be downloaded starting Tuesday, March 6.