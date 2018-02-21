PlayStation Plus March 2018 Free Games: Next Month's Games Could Be The Best Yet

PlayStation A logo of PlayStation Plus.

February isn't even finished but gamers are already in anticipation of the March 2018 lineup of Sony's PlayStation Plus program. While the company has yet to announce the titles, there are already rumors that next month's lineup will be the best one yet.

According to a new report by Spanish YouTuber Ampeterby7 subscribers are in line for a bumper month of free games. Ampeterby7 says he was tipped off about the lineup when he visited PlayStation Spain although he refrained from revealing any details. Nevertheless, it was enough to get PlayStation fans excited.

Sony is expected to announce its PlayStation Plus lineup for March 2018 next Wednesday, Feb. 28. The free PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation VITA titles will then be released a week later on March 6. Of course, if it's like previous lineups, then fans can probably expect it to be leaked at some point.

Of course, that doesn't stop gamers from speculating and one of the top titles rumored to be part of next month's lineup is none other than "Dark Souls 3." This is mainly because Sony Europe offered the title as one of their weekend deals, suggesting that they could be looking to dispose of a few copies before giving away the title for free.

Another title being suggested is "Mad Max." With its 2015 release date being a distant memory, many fans feel that it's probably time to offer the decent, but pretty much unspectacular title based on the post-apocalyptic franchise.

Finally, there's "Shadow Warrior," a ninja-themed first-person shooter that offers fans intense combat with unique weapons to slice and dice to their heart's content. The title was recently made available on Xbox Live's Games with Gold program so it shouldn't be too surprising if it does make it to next month's lineup.

That being said, fans won't know for sure until Sony makes the official announcement on Feb. 28 so until then, better renew that subscription or sign up for those who haven't.