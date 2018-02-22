PlayStation Rumors: PS5 To Be Released In 2020?

Reuters/Yuya Shino PlayStation enthusiasts are awaiting the announcement of the release of the PS4 successor.

It has been more than a year since the release of PlayStation 4 Pro (PS4 Pro) and exactly four years since the release of its base console PS4. As such, fans have long been asking for the next generation of gaming consoles. However, the PlayStation 5 (PS5) has not yet been confirmed by the PlayStation developer Sony.

Regardless, the release of PS5 is being anticipated by game enthusiasts to arrive in 2020. Even long-time gaming industry analyst Michael Pachter has predicted on The 1099 Podcast in September that PS5 would be released in that year. Right now, there are rumors that Sony is currently developing the next generation of the PS console.

But, Pachter also said that Sony may be pushing back the release of the PS5 while the PS4 is still gaining an impressive amount of buyers.

"Sony is making so much money with the PS4 that I think they'll continue to milk it as long as they can milk it," the analyst said. "The PS5 is probably going to be their real 4K device, and so it just feels to me that they're not going to launch the PS5 until sales momentum for the PS4 slows, and it just hasn't."

The PS4 sales have been successful as the console has sold over a hundred million units worldwide, but the sales have also dropped at the end of last year. From 9.7 million units in 2016, the PS4 only sold 9 million in 2017, according to a report by Ars Technica. This means that the shipments of the PS4 are "sitting steady" and will not go any higher.

Further, according to the US Gamer Website, the release of the PS5 may most likely be revealed at Entertainment Expo (E3) next year if it would be released in 2020, as the PS4 was revealed a year before its release.

Game enthusiasts are anticipating that the PS5 would have games running in 4K at 60 frames per second (FPS). Games like "Death Stranding" and "The Last of Us: Part 2", which are both in production for the PS4, are also expected to stay for the PS5.