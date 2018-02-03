PlayStation rumors: Sony to release 'PS5' soon?

Reuters/Yuya Shino PlayStation 4 has been a major success, but Sony PlayStation might have something bigger this year in the form of a "PS5."

Sony's PlayStation 4 (PS4) has received worldwide success up to this day. Sales of the company have reached upwards of 70 million units worldwide as of December 2017. Despite the continued success, Sony is reportedly making a "PS5" already.

The PS4 has had already five meaningful years in the market, dating back to its 2013 release in the U.S. and 2014 release in Asia. While that may be a short amount of time, it has never looked longer, especially to the growing demand and improving technology.

In contrast, PS4's predecessor, the PS3, was introduced in 2006. There was a six-year gap between the two, but that is due to Sony developing an entirely new console in terms of technology.

Besides the faster technology, Sony faces a looming threat in Microsoft's Xbox One X. Despite Sony outselling Microsoft's Xbox One by a huge margin thanks to exclusive games, the Xbox One X is still a threat due to its overpowering specs.

To combat this, the PS5 is expected to either mirror the Xbox One X specs or to create something cheaper but much more cost-effective. While there is not much noise coming from Sony itself, a credible analyst for from a renowned securities firm has pointed out the possible tactics of Sony in developing the PS5.

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter, in particular, noted in an interview with GamingBolt that the PS5 may be able to run games from the PS4, something that Sony has never done yet since its PS1.

Along with that, the Patcher pointed out that the PS5 may potentially cater to more enhanced third-party technology such as the 4K televisions, which is why it could release on 2019 instead.

"Probably 2019. Sony is probably timing it better because they are going to bring out a 4K capable device when the 4K TV market reaches 50 percent in the USA and 35 percent in the rest of the world," said Pachter in the interview.

Still, with so many possibilities, analysts view that the most likely scenario is having a PS5 predicted that surpasses its current competition, Microsoft's Xbox One X.