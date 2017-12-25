PlayStation Store Christmas Flash Sale: Discounts for PS4 Games Offered Until Dec. 27

Sony and the PlayStation Store is giving gamers this Christmas a reason to extend their holiday shopping just a few days longer. The PlayStation Store Flash Sale is up, and it will continue to provide deals and discounts until Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 11 a.m. ET.

There are several marquee deals on offer too, starting from the "Star Wars: Battlefront II - Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition" bundle on sale right now for the PlayStation 4, as shown on the promo site. Until Dec. 27, this special edition of "Star Wars: Battlefront II" will be available for just $46, a 42 percent discount from the usual $80 price tag.

Unlike some of the other flash sales on the PlayStation Network, this promo, which already started just before Christmas Day, is offered a bit longer than normal weekend sales. It may have a somewhat limited selection of promo items, as Gamespot noted, but PSN members will have plenty of time to enjoy the holidays and shop for new games for the next year.

Most of the items on sale are PlayStation 4 exclusives, with very few offers for PlayStation 3 owners except games like "Persona 5," which is now down to $40 for a limited time. This time, Sony has not added new games on discount for the PlayStation Vita, although this might change on Dec. 26 when the PlayStation Store likely updates this flash sale with more items.

First person shooter fans have several A-listers here to choose from, which also include the standard edition of "Star Wars Battlefront II" which now costs just $35.

There's also an interesting bundle that puts together both "Call of Duty: WWII" and "Destiny 2" which now currently goes for $78, a smaller but still significant discount for both games, all things considered.

Role-playing game fans have their picks from among "Yakuza Kiwami" for $20, "South Park: The Fractured But Whole" for $30, and "Assassin's Creed: Origins for $40." For racing fans, "Gran Turismo Sport" is also on discount, at $40.