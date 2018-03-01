PlayStation to Stop Offering Free PS3 and PS Vita Games for PS Plus by March 2019

PlayStation Plus has just announced their line-up of free games for March, which includes "Bloodborne" and "Ratchet and Clank." Along the way, PlayStation's James Hallahan also announced that starting March 2019, the service will drop PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita titles from their new line-ups moving forward.

"Many of our fans are playing on the PS4 platform, with the increasingly vast number of PS4s in homes around the world," Sony Senior Product Marketing Manager Hallahan said, explaining the decision in a blog post which also announces the line-up of free games this month.

Reuters/Mike Blake The Sony Playstation preview area prior to the company's news conference to kick-off their products at E3 2017.

That means starting March 8 next year, the list of PlayStation Plus free games will only include PlayStation 4 titles or perhaps newer, in case there's a surprise PlayStation 5 announcement waiting in the months in between.

Both headliners for this month's batch of free games are PlayStation 4 titles as well. This March, subscribers will get the acclaimed action RPG title, "Bloodborne" for free alongside a remake of the classic "Ratchet & Clank" for the modern console.

"Bloodborne" takes players on an award-winning story about a mysterious plague spreading around the ancient city of Yharnam. It's not just a typical disease, though, as the main character braves not just mortal danger but madness as well in a search for answers.

"Ratchet & Clank," meanwhile, brings back two of the biggest characters for the PlayStation 2 in a new platform shooter for modern consoles. Players take turns controlling Ratchet, Clank and other friends as they save the Solana Galaxy.

Out of the four other titles included for free this month, two of them are for the PlayStation 3 and two for the PS Vita. "Legend of Kay" and "Mighty No. 9" are now available at no cost for PlayStation Plus members on the PlayStation 3, while "Claire: Extended Cut" and "Bombing Buster" are now free for PlayStation Vita.