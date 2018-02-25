'Plunderer' Latest News: Suu Minazuki's Heroic Fantasy Manga Gets Adapted Into Anime

Shounen Ace Official Site Promotional image for the Japanese action-fantasy manga series “Plunderer” written and illustrated by Suu Minazuki, and which will be adapted into an anime.

Suu Minazuki's Japanese action fantasy manga series, "Plunderer," will officially be adapted into anime.

According to Anime News Network, the announcement was made on Kadokawa's "Monthly Shounen Ace" manga magazine on Sunday, Feb. 18. Further details are expected to be revealed in the coming days. Additionally, the upcoming April issue of the said magazine, which will be shipped on Monday, Feb. 26, will feature the manga series on the cover along with a poster drawn by Minazuki herself.

The series is described as a heroic action fantasy that features some passionate battles made more intense by the characters' heart-pounding charms and the occasional hilarious gags. It is set in the year 305 of the Alcian calendar, in a world ruled by so-called Counts. It tells the story of a girl named Hina, whose mother leaves her with a dying request to find a certain person.

Hina's path will soon cross with that of a mysterious swordsman named Rihito, who prefers to hide his true identity behind a mask. Rihito bravely wields his long sword with the goal of protecting young women and clearing away the darkness of the world.

The source manga was launched on the "Monthly Shounen Ace" magazine in 2014, and it has been published in eight collected volumes, with a ninth one scheduled to be released on Feb. 26.

Minazuki's other popular work, "Sora no Otoshimono (Heaven's Lost Property)," has been adapted into an anime in 2009 and 2010. It has also inspired two anime films titled "Gekijōban Sora no Otoshimono: Tokei-jikake no Enjeroido (Heaven's Lost Property The Movie: The Angeloid Clockwork" in 2010, and "Sora no Otoshimono Final: Eternal My Master (Heaven's Lost Property Final: Eternal My Master)" in 2014.

Additionally, Tokyopop and Viz Media have published the five-volume "Judas" created by Minazuki in English, while Yen Press took care of releasing the four-volume "Gou-dere Sora Nagihara" from 2014 to 2015.