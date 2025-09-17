Home News Ex-psychics-turned-Christians expose spiritual dangers of celebrity psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen

Two women who left the occult for Christianity are sounding the alarm on celebrity psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen, warning believers to be cautious about his popular brain scan treatments, books and spiritual influences.

“This week is part two of ‘Famous TV Doctors Exposed,’ and we’re diving into Dr. Daniel Amen,” Jenn Nizza, host of “Ex-Psychic Saved,” said in a recent episode of her podcast. “These are doctors who are really well known, whom people have seen on TV. And if you haven’t seen them on TV, you may have heard about them in your own circles.”

Marcia Montenegro, a former astrologer and founder of Christian Answers for the New Age, warned that Amen’s work is infused with troubling New Age spirituality, from Hindu meditation practices to involvement with tantric sex teachings.

“The point is that the New Age gives you a certain worldview of the body and health that’s completely off, and that is actually spiritual,” she said. “When you find out what Dr. Amen was involved in, even if you think he might be a good doctor, you might not want to consult this person.”

Nizza, a former psychic, shared a personal encounter with Amen’s work after a Christian acquaintance recommended she take her mother, who has dementia, to the Amen Clinics.

She said she was immediately struck by the high cost of his brain scans and treatment plans. Later, she discovered a video of Amen scanning psychic medium Teresa Caputo, known as the “Long Island Medium,” while she was performing a reading.

“I couldn’t believe that he would even entertain this,” Nizza said. “Was he trying to show some sort of scientific basis for psychic mediumship?”

Montenegro explained that Amen’s controversial brain scans are not endorsed by any major medical or psychiatric association. “He’s viewed as a kook, really,” she said. “These brain scan things are just considered almost brain scans, not brain scans.”

The conversation then turned to Amen’s bestselling book Making a Good Brain Great, which recommends the Hindu practice of kirtan kriya meditation.

Montenegro explained that the practice involves chanting syllables said to represent birth, life, death and rebirth. While it may appear harmless, she said it is a spiritual exercise rooted in Hinduism and incompatible with Christianity.

“You’re engaging in a Hindu practice that is based on the spiritual view about these sounds,” she said. “You are opening yourself up to a spirituality that is not from God.”

The pair also highlighted Amen’s collaboration on a CD series about tantric sex with an expert in the practice, which draws from Hindu and Buddhist mysticism.

Montenegro, who said she practiced similar techniques during her time in the New Age, described it as a spiritual counterfeit.

“The fact that he is into tantric sex is enough for me to taint him about anything,” she said. “I don’t want to have anything to do with this man’s advice.”

Nizza and Montenegro warned that Amen’s large catalog of self-help books, including titles such as Change Your Brain, Change Your Life, You Happier and Memory Rescue, can be especially dangerous because they sound practical and scientific, yet are intertwined with ideas that actually contradict the Christian faith.

“It’s easy to forget that something that looks really good and helpful can be evil,” Montenegro said. “In most cases, the danger is coming from things that look good and helpful and actually are not.”

The duo emphasized that the concern is not about rejecting doctors of different faith backgrounds, but about recognizing worldviews that shape medical advice.

“When you’re dealing with somebody who engages in the New Age, it encompasses their whole belief system,” Nizza said. “You can’t take some and leave the rest.”

Montenegro added that New Age spirituality is particularly aggressive in its cultural influence, often entering through health and wellness trends.

“The New Age in our culture right now is one of the most aggressive, predatory spiritualities out there, because it’s gone so mainstream and it appears so helpful and good,” she said.

The episode closed with a call for discernment, reminding listeners of the biblical command to “test the spirits.” Nizza urged Christians to remain alert to practices that might look beneficial on the surface but ultimately undermine their faith.

“As Christians, we can be deceived very easily,” she said. “When something looks good, our inclination is to just think it is good. But the Bible says otherwise, we need to test it.”