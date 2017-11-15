'Pokémon Go' Announces Avatar Options Inspired by 'Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon'

Niantic has released new avatar outfits for "Pokémon GO" to celebrate the upcoming launch of "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon." In their latest update, players have the chance to dress their virtual trainers in outfits inspired by the tropical Alola region, the backdrop of the upcoming Nintendo 3DS game.

It may be cold out for a lot of "Pokémon GO" players this season, but Niantic is bucking the current trend scarves and coats by giving players a chance to dress down their avatars, as the company described in their blog update on Monday, Nov. 13.

Niantic/Nintendo/Pokemon "Pokémon Go" players be able to dress your Pokémon GO avatar in brand-new outfits inspired by the tropical Alola region of "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon"

Niantic is celebrating the nearing launch of what could be the last of the mainline "Pokémon" series on the Nintendo 3DS, and "Pokémon GO" players can take part by dressing their avatars up for the tropics.

"You'll be able to dress your Pokémon GO avatar in brand-new outfits inspired by the tropical Alola region and worn by the main male and female characters in the games, which launch on November 17," as Niantic described their promo update.

This promo update gives girls breezy cut-off shorts and a light, frilly top decorated with tropical flowers. Boys get a tank top that somehow has a pocket on it, and what could be sports leggings under jersey shorts.

This is one of the rare times, if ever, that the mobile augmented reality game has mentioned another "Pokémon" series by name, as Eurogamer points out. The fact that "Pokémon GO" is now not just willing to give a shout out to another "Pokémon" game, but also actually create additional content in homage, could be a sign of more crossovers coming in the future.

"Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon" launches for the Nintendo 3DS on Friday, Nov. 17.