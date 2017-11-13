'Pokémon GO' Cheats, Tips and Tricks Guide 2017: Best Moves, Counters to Solo New Tier 3 Raid Bosses

(Photo: Pokémon offical website) Scyther, Porygon, Omastar and Ninetales.

For the first time since the Raid battles were added to "Pokémon GO," Niantic Labs has refreshed the bosses players will encounter.

As part of the change, four of the seven original tier 3 bosses were replaced and so trainers who have mastered the art of defeating Arcanine, Vaporeon, Jolteon and Flareon are forced to make some serious adjustments.

Thanks to the update, Ninetales, Porygon, Scyther and Omastar have taken over for these Pokémon in the "Pokémon GO" Raid battles as the tier 3 bosses.

According to Game Press, a reliable source of guides, tips and tricks in playing "Pokémon GO," Scyther and Porygon are fairly easy for lower-level trainers to solo.

The stats of both Pokémon barely hurt opponents, but Porygon is the more favored because he is a high-yield option in terms of raid rewards. Of course, this makes him the more challenging Raid boss to beat than Scyther, but players even on level 20 can solo him without breaking a sweat.

For "Pokémon GO" players below level 30, their best bet is Machamp by pairing his Counter fast move or the Karate Chop with his Dynamic Punch charge move.

Alakazam is also ideal for soloing Porygon with his Psycho Cut or Confusion paired with the Focus Blast. Mewtwo can use the same counters, but of course, the bigger problem here is actually getting the creature on the Pokedex. Heracross can also do the trick with the same Counter fast move and the Close Combat charge move.

Level 27 "Pokémon GO" players can go for Ursaring or Moltres on this one. For the former, they can successfully solo Porygon with a Counter and Close Combat while the latter can get the same result with a combination of the Fire Spin and Overheat.

As for Scyther, bringing Golem for the battle and using the Rock Throw and Stone Edge will be the best way to go. Those at level 25 can make use of Moltres, Entei or Flareon with their Fire Spin and Overheat moves. Raikou is also a good contender, thanks to his Thunder Shock and Wild Charge.

"Pokémon GO" trainers on level 26 can opt for Charizard. With his Wing Attack or Fire Spin combined with Overheat, soloing Scyther will be a breeze. Level 27 players can pull it off with Sudowoodo's Rock Throw and Rock Slide.

Omastar, on the other hand, is the trickiest to solo. Thankfully, his double weakness to Grass types makes the task possible despite the Pokémon boasting the highest stats among the tier 3 bosses. Game Press explains:

Similar to Vaporeon, Omastar has fast moves that barely pose a threat, but it can launch a devastating Hydro Pump with little notice. Its Rock-type charge moves are not resisted by the traditional Grass-type counters, are used often, and Rock Blast in particular can be tricky to dodge.

The best Pokémon for this gig is Exeggutor armed with his Bullet Seed and Solar Beam. Venusaur (with Vine Whip or Razor Leaf with Solar Beam) and Victreebel (with Razor Leaf paired with either Leaf Blade or Solar Beam) should also fare well.

Having Machamp with the same trick used in soloing Porygon could go well for "Pokémon GO" players who want to get Omastar while Raikou's moves on Scyther will work as well. Those who have Tangela, which is a rare creature to come across, can use the Pokemon to successfully solo Omastar as well.

Finally, for Ninetales, Game Press warns that "some measure of good luck is necessary" to be able to solo the pocket monster. Only three Pokemon in "Pokémon GO" serve as effective counters for soloing him.

First is Omastar, which players will need Rock Throw for. Mewtwo, if available, will also be a good fit. But perhaps the most likely option here is Golem although advises that the strength of Ninetales requires players to spam four to five of the creature.

Users can check out the complete guide to soloing these new "Pokémon GO" tier 3 Raid bosses here.