'Pokémon Go' Community Day Details: Second Event Set for Feb. 24, Will Last for Three Hours

"Pokémon Go" is having its second Community Day event, as Niantic encourages everyone to come out and play the game in their local community hangouts. As an in-game event, though, this one will last for a total of just three hours, starting on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 2 p.m. EST.

It's the same time for everyone around the world since Niantic is launching the next Community Day as a global event. That means a casual early afternoon stroll for those in the Eastern Time zones could turn out to be a post-midnight camp for those on the other side of the world.

Niantic For just a few hours each month, "Pokémon Go" players during a Community Day can encounter a special Pokémon in the wild which can also learn a previously unavailable move for that Pokémon or its evolution.

In any case, Niantic is releasing the Draco Meteor for all Dragonites evolved within the three hours that the Community Day event will be running. It's a powerful move that no serious Dragon-type Pokémon trainer can afford to miss, and it will only be learnable by new Dragonites this coming weekend.

Trainers who don't have a Dragonair that can evolve into Dragonite need not worry as Niantic will also feature a Dragon-type Pokémon in this event to help players get access to a Draco Meteor-wielding Dragonite. For three hours, encounter rates for Dratini, the basic Pokémon that can be evolved to Dragonair, will be raised, as Niantic explained on the event website.

By normal means, it's a lengthy process to get Dratini to evolve to Dragonair, and then to Dragonite, just to earn the Draco Meteor move that's exclusive to this upcoming event. However, Niantic is seeing to it that players will have an extra boost to get their Dratinis evolving in no time.

Any Pokémon successfully caught during the event will award triple the usual Stardust, which can then be used to get a Dratini or Dragonair evolving faster than usual. To help the process along, Niantic is also encouraging trainers to make use of Pokémon lures by having them last for three hours — which much longer than usual — only for this event.