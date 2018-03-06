'Pokémon GO' Community Day News: What To Expect In March's Community Day Event?

pokemongolive Promo image for the Pokémon GO Community Day event

Pokémon GO players will have something to look forward to since Niantic will launch the Community Day 3 event later this month.

The third one-day-only event will reportedly take place all over the world at specific times. Those who live in North America, South America, and those from Greenland will be able to experience the upcoming event on Sunday, March 25, at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

Meanwhile, those in the Asia Pacific will be able to enjoy the event from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. JST, and players from Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and India will be able to join the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. GMT and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CET.

According to Niantic's description, "During these hours, there's a chance to learn a previously unavailable move for that Pokémon or its evolution, as well as earn some Community Day bonuses. Celebrate what it means to be a part of the Pokémon GO community and make new friends along the way!"

Gamezebo also reported that the upcoming Pokémon GO Community Day event will release Bulbasaur. But the beloved Pokémon might be a little harder to catch since it will come will a special feature that will be unleashed once it evolves into a different type of Pokémon called the Venusaur.

Players should also expect to see a new Shiny during the launch of the upcoming Community event.

Also, reports revealed that the upcoming Pokémon GO Community Day 3 event will include added bonuses such as the triple XP that can be achieved after capturing a Pokémon, as well as some 3-hour lures. Players will also get to bump up their numbers with the use of Lucky Eggs. This is why it will be a good idea to hang onto any egg gathered before the actual event and use it during the scheduled Pokémon GO Community Day in their area so they will be given an added advantage.