Pokemon GO EX Raids Update Made Getting Invites Even More Confusing According to Players

Niantic Niantic apologized for the recent EX Raid Battle confusion in 'Pokemon GO'

If there's one thing every Pokemon GO player would want, it would be to catch the legendary Mewtwo. However, given that this particularly powerful Pokemon is only available via exclusive EX Raid Battles, acquiring one has been a very difficult and convoluted task.

This week, Niantic has announced a new wave of invites for the next exclusive EX Raid, where trainers will once again have to opportunity to catch Mewtwo. However, many players have been complaining that the event's mechanics have changed, just as the community felt like they had them figured out.

Pokémon Go Hub, one of the biggest community sites for the game, believes that Niantic has expanded the range of how far players need to go in order to participate in an EX Raid battle.

According to the site, by expanding the Raid's area, urban players will have to diversify their raiding area whilst those in rural locations can easily come together for raids. While Niantic has not announced this as a "balance" update, the site's hypothesis does suggest that this is, in fact, the case.

However, many "Pokemon GO" players are complaining by the extreme distance they have to travel to participate in a raid. In some cases, this means travelling across the continental United States, so not worth it for a digital pocket monster.

"I just got an Ex-Raid pass from a gym in Manchester-By-The-Sea, Massachusetts," user TimeshipTacoTaco wrote on The Silph Road fan forum. "I travelled through there on vacation in October and spun the disc. I live in Los Angeles."

Some players are also frustrated at not getting an invite to begin with. Veteran players are expressing their disappointment at "Pokemon GO" forums hoping that Niantic will look into its EX Raid system.

"650 Raids completed, an insane amount of money spent in game, and still can't get an EX pass," said Pokeyourmom420. "I tried incredibly hard this round. I did 7 raids at gyms that are always picked for EX raids. I travelled 20 mins each way to go there each and every time."

Niantic recently came out with an explanation for the confusion, saying it was the result of a bug. The developer also promised intentional changes that will come in order to fix any issues players might have with the feature.