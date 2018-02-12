'Pokemon GO' Gen 3 Legendary Update: Rayquaza Available For A Limited Time

Twitter/ PokemonGOApp Legendary Pokemon Rayquaza in augmented reality video game "Pokemon GO"

Finally, after months of waiting, Pokemon GO fans can now battle against the fan favorite Generation 3 Pokemon, Rayquaza. The Dragon-type Pokemon is now available for a limited time via the latest Legendary Raid as part of the game's most recent Gen 3 update.

From Feb. 9 to March 16, players will be able to encounter Rayquaza as a Raid Battle at Gyms. The Dragon-type is the third Legendary Pokemon from Gen 3 thus far, preceded by Groudon (which was available from December-January) and the current Legendary Kyogre.

Despite being very powerful in the main "Pokemon" titles, fans will be pleased to know that defeating the Legendary Pokemon is relatively easy. Rayquaza has a low defense and is weak against Pokemon with ice moves making her vulnerable to the likes of Lapras, Walrein and Articuno, which all have double ice move sets.

But Rayquaza is not the only new Pokemon to debut on "Pokemon GO" with the recent update. Niantic also introduced a number of Flying- and Dragon-types from the Hoenn region, such as Salamence, Altaria, Tropius, and Metagross. They will be joining the already available Gen 3 Pokemon such as the previous batch consisting of Ground-types like Flygon, Aggron, and Camerupt.

Following this recent update, there are now over 100 Gen 3 Pokemon available in-game. To celebrate this milestone, every Pokemon that players encounter in the wild between Feb. 9 and Feb. 13 will originate from the Hoenn region. Niantic is also offering special boxes that contain Raid Passes, Incubators, and Star Pieces from the in-game store until February 23.

February will also another "Pokemon GO" Community Day event which is set to take place on the 24th. Just like last month's Community Day event, players will be able to catch a rare Pokemon with a special move during the event, in this case, Dratini.