'Pokemon GO' Gen 3 News: 50 New Gen 3 Pokemon Now Available

Facebook/PokemonGO Promotional image for 'Pokémon GO'

After months of waiting, Niantic has announced that another 50 Generation 3 has been added to "Pokemon GO." This makes the recent Gen 3 update the biggest addition of new creatures to the augmented reality mobile game since its debut back in the summer of 2016.

The Pokemon comes from the third line Pokemon games released by Game Freak namely "Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire." Gen 3 offers over 130 new Pokémon to the game, even more than the 80 or so added in Gen 2.

As with Gen 2, they didn't arrive at once with the first batch of Ghost-type Pokemon being revealed back during the AR game's Halloween event. Now a new wave of new Pokemon is available for trainers to capture including Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip – Gen 3's three starter Pokemon.

All Gen 3 Pokemon, except for Azurill and Wynaut, are unique to their generation having no relations with Pokemon from Gen 3. There are also more Legendaries in Gen 3 than any previous generation, with 10 available, including two Mythical creatures

Prior the recent updates, Hoenn's Weather Effects have also been implemented to "Pokemon GO." The weather changes now cause certain Pokémon types to appear more frequently, have more powerful moves in battle, and give extra Stardust when caught.

More has been revealed regarding the new system as it appears that it also has a failsafe. According to Niantic, the system has been designed to remove the Weather bonuses in the game if conditions become too severe, eliminating the incentive for being out and about.

To accomplish this, the developer reportedly uses a number of different weather services to help detect these problems. The system is still up for changes as Niantic confirmed that they are looking for feedback and are sure to be taken into account what fans think of the new Weather Effects and how they're used In "Pokemon GO."