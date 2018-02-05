'Pokemon Go' Gen 3 Rumors: Deoxys, Castform to Arrive in the Game this Month

Pokemon Go website "Pokemon Go" official logo

While Niantic has yet to make an official announcement, fans are now speculating that "Pokemon Go" Gen 3 will usher in a new Legendary into the game before this month is over.

Speculations on the arrival of a new Legendary to Gen 3 "Pokemon Go" stemmed from the discovery of dataminers suggesting that new Legendary Pokemons are being readied for the game. According to reports, apart from Deoxys, another Pokemon, Castform, is said to be welcomed into the game.

"The DNA of a space virus underwent a sudden mutation upon exposure to a laser beam and resulted in Deoxys. The crystalline organ on this Pokémon's chest appears to be its brain," goes the Pokedex description of Deoxys while Castform is described as a Pokemon whose appearance is dependent on the weather.

"This Pokemon gained the ability to use the vast power of nature to protect its tiny body," goes part of the Pokedex description of Castform.

It is important to note that, while Niantic has not made any announcement yet apart from its Community Day Event, Kyogre is set to leave the Gyms on February 14. Hence, some believe that the arrival of Deoxys and Castform into "Pokemon Go" Gen 3 may be more than just a rumor after all.

Meanwhile, Niantic has announced that it has expanded "Pokemon Go's" suite of cosmetic items by releasing several new Avatar clothing options that players can purchase. Before being able to make a purchase, though, players must earn a few medals first. While the new outfits (Fisherman, a Jogger, or a Battle Girl) can be unlocked at the Bronze Levels, a player must earn three Gold Medals before they can be purchased.

The prices for the outfit pieces range from 50 PokeCoins (such as for the Jogger and Battle Girl shoes) to 500 coins (such as for the for the Fisherman's vest).