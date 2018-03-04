'Pokemon GO' Gen 4 News: When Players Can Expect Arrival Of Sinnoh Creatures

Pokemon.com The Pokemon Uxie from Generation 4

It looks like it will not be long "Pokemon GO" players will see Generation 4 creatures in the wild.

Forbes believes that Niantic Labs will release the first wave of Pokemon from the Sinnoh region around May at the earliest. This is after looking at the history of previous generation releases.

It was in July of 3016 when the first-generation Pokemon were let loose in "Pokemon GO." It was not until December if that year that Gen 2 pocket monsters, mostly baby versions, joined the fray. By February of the following year, a majority of the Gen 2 was already running around.

In between these generations are is a six to a seven-month gap. Niantic Labs notably changed things up for the Gen 3 release waiting until October to come out with the first wave of Gen 3 Pokemon. Since they did it during a Halloween event, the Ghost-types from Hoenn were the first to emerge.

Come December, almost all of the Gen 3 Pokemon found their way on "Pokemon GO." Niantic Labs continues to release the remaining ones up to now.

Niantic Labs is noticeably elongating the process to keep players engaged. After all, despite being the biggest augmented reality (AR) game when it was released, the studio saw a sharp decline in the number of users who continue to open the app and play.

Looking at the release timings, Forbes posits that "Pokemon GO" will be graced by the presence of the first Gen 4 creatures by May or June. The vast majority of them should be out and about come July, at the latest. An August or September release is not being ruled out, though.

The idea is that Niantic Labs could be waiting for the warm weather, which is, of course, the ideal condition to play a game that requires players to go outside. Naturally, it will be more fun and overall better for "Pokemon GO" gamers to catch the Gen 4 creatures during the summer instead of the winter.