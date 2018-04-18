'Pokemon GO' Guide: The Best Ways to Catch Each and Every Shiny Pokemon Around

Niantic Labs A promotional image for "Pokemon GO"

For the "Pokemon GO" completist, perhaps the biggest hurdle is catching every last one of the Shinies that Niantic Labs have let loose in the hit augmented-reality mobile game so far.

These ultra rare Pokemon were introduced in the game early last year via the arrival of Shiny Magikarp and Gyarados. Since then, more Shinies have made their way to the game, and no doubt, a lot more will join the crew.

Fans who have not caught up with the Shiny updates on the game might be surprised about how the circle has grown since the first ones were dropped in the game.

Despite this though, this version of the pocket monsters remain hugely outnumbered compared to the regular ones in "Pokemon GO" so far, and while Niantic Labs is bound to add more in the future, this will still be the case even then.

It is a bit tricky catching one in "Pokemon GO," and it's not just because they are very hard to come by. It is difficult to know at first whether or not the creature in front of a trainer is actually a Shiny version.

However, those who have encountered Shinies have confirmed that these rare creatures have sparkles around them when they first pop up, although users will have to be very vigilant since they could miss the effect if they are not paying close attention.

Of course, "Pokemon GO" players should also be on the lookout for the color, which will likely be very different from the regular version with the exception of some like the notoriously deceptive Shiny Pikachu.

Eurogamer believes that in order to not miss out on a possible Shiny version, players will benefit from checking each and every one they find so as to make sure.

Gamers who have spent enough time to learn more about the Shinies introduced in "Pokemon GO" have also found that many of them can be found in certain parts of game players.

Many of them can be acquired through evolution from Red Gyarados to Bannette to Venusaur and Wobbuffet, but there are also ones that will pop up if players put in the work and walk a certain distance.

This is the case for Shiny versions of Pichu, Togepi, Aron, Poochyena, and Swablu, who gamers might come across after an invigorating 2-kilometer walk.

Swablu is one of those whose Shiny counterpart undergoes an obvious change in color, which is from blue to yellow. This makes the great catch of a Pokemon easier for players to spot. Its evolution, Altaria, keeps that same sunshiny color scheme, too.

Going the extra three kilometers, "Pokemon GO" players give themselves better chances of capturing Shiny versions of Duskull, Magby, Shuppet, Snorunt, and Wynaut.

As for the Shiny Dratini, the Dragon-type creature, who happens to be the latest to join the sparkly family before the Legendary update that added Shiny Lugia for a limited time, will likely be waiting for a player at the end of a 10-kilometer walk.

For those interested, a Reddit user has posted a list of shiny Pokemon that are currently in-game.