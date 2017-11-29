'Pokémon Go' Latest News: Ho-Oh Unlocked for a Limited Time

"Pokémon Go" has challenged its player base to catch 3 billion Pokémon in one week, and the fans have actually pulled it off. As their prize, Niantic is unlocking Ho-Oh, a legendary bird Pokémon, in the game's Raid Battles until Dec. 12.

That means "Pokémon Go" fans have less than two weeks to catch the legendary to add to their collection, as Niantic announced through a blog update on Monday, Nov. 27. It's an additional prize that Niantic is giving out after players around the world unlocked the Gold tier of the Global Catch Challenge rewards.

Niantic/Pokémon/Nintendo Ho-Oh is now appearing in "Pokémon Go" Raid Battles at Gyms around the world until Dec. 12, 2017.

Aside from unlocking Farfetch'd and Kangaskhan for everyone on Sunday, Nov. 26, "Pokémon Go" players now have the chance to face Ho-Oh in Raid Battles at Gyms around the world.

Niantic also posted the news on social media later on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Their Twitter post also gave a mention the ongoing "Pokémon Go Travel" documentary series, which showcases guest trainers and YouTube celebrities as they travel the world to catch rare Pokémon.

"Thanks to all your hard work last week, Ho-Oh will appear in Raid Battles until 12/12!" the "Pokémon Go" team posted on social media earlier this week.

Niantic/Nintendo/Game Freak Niantic is unlocking Farfetch'd if players worldwide breaks the 3 Billion Pokemon capture mark.

While two weeks may seem like a long time to catch the legendary Pokémon, Ho-Oh presents a tough challenge even to prepared raid groups. Ho-Oh is currently considered as the second strongest Pokémon in the game, behind only to Mewtwo in terms of potential CP, according to Comicbook.

Raid players who have already prepared for Moltres earlier this July may already have the roster pieces ready to take down the new Fire and Flying-type legendary Pokémon. Like Moltres, Ho-Oh also takes double Super Effective damage from rock type moves from popular choices like Golem or Omastar.