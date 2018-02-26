'Pokémon Go' Legendaries Make Their Return in a New Event Running Until March 5

"Pokémon Go" is bringing back the third generation of Legendary Pokémon in the series for a limited time. Niantic has brought back Groudon, Kyogre and Rayquaza to Raid Battles since Friday, Feb. 23, until after the first weekend of March.

"Now is the time to test your strength! Legendary Pokémon Kyogre and Groudon return to Raid Battles alongside Rayquaza for a limited time. Now is an excellent chance to finally catch all three ancient Legendary Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region!" Niantic said in their event announcement.

Niantic/Pokémon/Nintendo "Pokémon Go" Gen 3 Legendary Week promo image featuring the Kyogre, Groudon, and Rayquaza.

The three Legendary Pokémon are part of an ongoing event by Niantic for 2018, which it calls the "year of legendary Pokémon," as Polygon noted.

It's not only an excellent chance to capture the three Legendary Pokémon, it will also be the only opportunity for a while. The three legendaries will be showing up to Gym Raid Battles only until Monday, March 5, giving "Pokémon Go" fans just a week, including two weekends, to get all three.

Getting one of these rare Pokémon creatures will also confer added bonuses on top of completing a trainer's Pokémon collection. For example, "Pokémon Go" players who manage to defeat Rayquaza the most number of times among the three will find it faster to hatch Pokémon found in windy weather, like Bagon.

Players who notch more wins over Groudon will also have an easier time hatching Pokémon common in the Sunny weather, as determined by the game's newly introduced weather system. It's a similar case with Koygre and Pokémon that prefer rainy weather, like Lotad.

These hatching bonuses will apply after the event, from March 5 and until March 16.

Trainers can expect a lot of planning and swiping to win these tough Legendary Raids, so Niantic is helpfully providing new special boxes which contain multiple Raid Passes. The company had started doing so since last Saturday, Feb. 24.