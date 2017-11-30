'Pokémon Go' News: AR Game Caused Car Accidents in Tippecanoe County, Indiana

Reuters/Toru Hanai/File A man poses with his mobile phone displaying the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo in front of a busy crossing in Shibuya district in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2016.

A new study has revealed how distracted "Pokémon Go" players on the road has caused an exponential increase in car accidents observed since the game was released. The researchers from Purdue University also claim that more than there is an increased likelihood of an accident occurring within 100 meters of Pokéstop.

"We estimate the total incremental county-wide cost of users playing Pokémon GO while driving, including the value of the two incremental human lives lost, to be in the range of $5.2 million to $25.5 million over only the 148 days following the introduction of the game. Extrapolation of these estimates to nation-wide levels yields a total ranging from $2 to $7.3 billion for the same period," the researchers wrote in the study.

The data was collected by combing through accident reports in Tippecanoe County, Indiana, and the results indicate that of the 286 reports of car crashes and related accidents, 134 occurred near Pokéstops. The researchers calculated the correlation and the results reveal that there is thus a 26.5 percent increase in the likelihood of accidents happening near a Pokéstop. Furthermore, $500,000 additional damage, 31 injuries, and two deaths can be attributed to the game developed by Niantic.

Niantic Labs has yet to respond to comment on the findings of the Purdue University economics study. Furthermore, "Death by Pokémon Go," which is the title of the study is still a working paper, which indicates that all the details have yet to be fully released. Regardless, the researchers seek to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving and have further received criticism from the fans who claim that blaming traffic accidents on "Pokémon Go" may not be entirely fair and objective. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.