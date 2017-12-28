Pokemon Go News: Developer Updates AR Game's Weather Feature

Facebook/PokemonGO Promotional image for 'Pokémon GO'

Players of "Pokemon Go" now have the option to disregard an important but problematic feature in the Niantic's popular free-to-play, location-based augmented reality game.

According to Polygon, the game's real-world weather feature that warns players of extreme conditions during gameplay can now be disabled after the recent update released by Niantic. Those who complain about the said pop-up that prevents them from experiencing in-game effects may now finally breathe a sigh of relief. Based on the instructions, gamers may just select an option declaring them safe during the "weather conditions are potentially dangerous" warnings and they are good to go.

Though the weather feature should have been useful in theory, many users have reported that the system is not always reliable. There have supposedly been instances when the dangerous conditions indicated do not match up with reality. Instead, the feature only prevents players from catching specific types of Pokemon during severe snowstorms or heatwaves. This also disabled some of the benefits granted like receiving attack boosts from compatible Pokémon and increasing spawns of certain types.

Through the "I am safe" button, gamers can simply disregard the game's precautionary measure. As it stands, they need to be responsible for their own safety when out catching Pokemons. According to Forbes, "Pokemon Go" remains to be the most popular smartphone game of all time. Since its release in 2016, the game has been downloaded 800 million times. Still, statistics indicate that the number of US players has dropped to only 5 million daily active users from 28.5 million during its peak.

Currently, Niantic is busy releasing the third wave of pocket monsters called the "Generation III" or "Gen 3," which is said to be the developer's way of bringing back lapsed players. So far, about 70 species have been added in the Pokemon library. The game's main goal is reportedly to capture as many creatures as possible, especially those exotic ones.