'Pokémon GO' News: EX Raid Battle System Amass Backlash From Players

REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich "Pokemon Go" players express their frustration over the EX Raid Battle system.

Another wave of frustration among gamers is brewing, and this time, it is due to "Pokémon GO's" EX Raid Battle system.

Niantic launched the EX Raid Battle system last year. For the most part, it works much like a regular raid except that it can only be accessed by trainers who have been invited after completing certain requirements.

The invitation, which is called an EX Raid Pass, is given to players based on how frequent they play "Pokémon GO" and if they were able to participate in a previous gaming event held in a location where an upcoming EX Raid will occur. But other than that, there are no specific parameters given by Niantic that would define how a trainer becomes eligible for the invite-only gameplay.

This has caused frustration among many players, including those who are recognized as some of the top trainers around the world.

Recently, a top "Pokémon GO" player and streamer known as "Reversal" announced on his Twitter account: "You know what? I'm done with this EX-Raid Pass System. Way to kill my motivation on this game."

In the same social media post, "Reversal" said he was going to take an "indefinite break" from playing "Pokémon GO."

Prior to his tweet, "Reversal" shared that developers of "Pokémon GO" had given an EX Raid Pass to a Gym where he frequently plays the game. However, he still did not get an invitation. He explained that he was about "halfway to getting this gym gold" but had no success getting a pass.

Gamer Mystic7, another "Pokémon GO" personality, also recently tweeted an apparent sarcastic jab about the issue, saying: "What's an EX Raid pass?"

Based on the replies from other "Pokémon GO" trainers on the post written by "Reversal," it was evident that many were not happy with how the developers were handling the EX Raid Battle system.

Meanwhile, another player expressed their frustration in the gameplay and shared through Reddit's The Silph Road that after participating in 459 raids, no invitation had been provided.

Niantic has yet to respond to the feedback of these "Pokémon GO" players.