Four most recently discovered Shiny Pokémon may be easier to find now thanks to an ongoing event

Twitter/PokemonGoApp The normal version of Makuhita as it appears inside 'Pokémon Go'

A new event has yet again added more new Pokémon to "Pokémon Go," though these aren't entirely new additions. Instead, players have again managed to find new Shiny Pokémon present in the game.

First off, the Shiny version of Makuhita has been captured.

Over on Twitter, a player with the username @jonezy shared a screenshot showing the Shiny Makuhita. Players will quickly notice that certain portions of Makuhita's body are colored differently. While the original version of this Pokémon sports black "gloves," the Shiny variant swaps those out for red alternatives.

With the Shiny version of Makuhita now discovered, that means it is possible to evolve this Pokémon into a Shiny Hariyama.

The Shiny Makuhitas and Hariyamas are not the only new discoveries.

Over on r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit, user Earx shared an image which features a Medtite, but instead of this Pokémon having a blue body as expected, its arms and legs are colored red. That color change is not a glitch, of course, and it is instead confirmation that the Shiny version of Medtite has been found inside "Pokémon Go."

Similar to Makuhita, because Medtite also has an evolutionary form — known as Medicham — the Shiny version of that other Pokémon is in the game now as well.

For those players who have yet to encounter any of the four aforementioned Shiny Pokémon, they still have a good chance to see them in the game currently. Thanks to a still ongoing event that causes certain Fighting-type Pokémon to appear more frequently in the wild, it should be easier for players to run into Makuhitas and Medtites.

The good news for players is that this event is expected to remain live in the game until May 14, so if players still haven't found those Shiny Pokémon yet, they still have time to change that.

Players will need all the help they can get to find Shiny Pokémon in the game because they rarely show up. There's still no guarantee that players will encounter a Shiny Pokémon with the event now live, but the odds are at least better for players.

With the recent discoveries of the four additional Shiny Pokémon, that brings the total number of Shiny creatures present inside the game up to 45.

Silph Road member Ymaqyhtna shared an updated image which features all 45 Shiny Pokémon currently in the game and how players can find them. As players can see, there are certain Shiny Pokémon that can simply be encountered in the wild like the Bulbasaur, Pikachu and Magikarp, and there are also certain rare creatures who can be obtained only through eggs including the Shiny Togepi and Wynaut.

Some Shiny Pokémon will prove even more challenging to obtain as they are only available through Raids. Examples of these Shiny Pokémon are Lugia, Absol and Mawile.

In all likelihood, this current list of available Shiny Pokémon is far from final, as developers are expected to add more of them.

More news about other Shiny Pokémon that may be added to "Pokémon Go" should be made available soon.