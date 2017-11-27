'Pokémon Go' News: Global Challenge Successfully Completed; New Rewards Out Now

REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo A man poses with his mobile phone displaying the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo in front of a busy crossing in Shibuya district in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2016.

Developed by Niantic Labs, "Pokémon Go" has recently incited mass activity as the Global Challenge was launched. The players succeeded in the mission and as such, they have managed to unlock Farfetch'd, a region-exclusive Pokémon.

According to reports, Farfetch'd is now available and has been since Niantic Labs announced that the players were able to achieve the mission. Considering that the Global Challenge gave players the task of catching three billion Pokémon in a limited time period, many thought that it might be impossible. However, now that the fans have succeeded, several bonuses are now available.

Farfetch'd, which was formerly found in limited areas, can now be caught worldwide. It will stay in this status until Nov. 28. Furthermore, Kangaskahn, which can only be found in the Oceania, will also be available to East Asia fans until the same date. There is no word yet on whether or not the availability will be extended. But for now, fans are encouraged to go out and find both Pokémon before the 48-hour limit sets in. More information is expected to be revealed in the coming days, especially the news regarding a possible extension.

Aside from the previously rare Pokémon Farfetch'd and Kangaskhan, players will also get to enjoy double experience points, double Stardust, and Lure Modules that has six hours worth of duration. These benefits were given the moment fans reached the 1.5 billion mark in the Global Challenge, which happened on Nov. 22. Like Farfetch'd and Kangaskhan, these bonuses are also available for a limited time period. As such, fans are encouraged to make the most out of it until Dec. 1.

"Pokémon Go" was first released in 2016, when it became a worldwide hit, as it got players to enjoy the benefits of augmented reality and combine it with a popular game title. "Pokémon Go" is now available in the App Store for iOS devices and in Google Play for Android devices.