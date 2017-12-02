'Pokémon GO' News: Ho-Oh to Be Available in Raid Battles Until Dec. 12, Says Niantic

Facebook/PokemonGO Promotional image for 'Pokémon GO'

"Pokémon GO" players had better act fast as Ho-Oh will only be in Legendary Raid Battles until mid-December.

This much was revealed by Niantic Labs in a recent update on the Global Catch Challenge. As players know, the challenge required trainers from all over the world to work together and catch as many Pokémon as they could. The update revealed that trainers from over 140 countries were able to catch more than 3.36 billion Pokémon. The most impressive part is that they were able to do it within a week's time.

As a reward, the Japan-exclusive Pokémon Farfetch'd became available worldwide, while Australia-exclusive Pokémon Kangaskhan began appearing in East Asia. Furthermore, Legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh was seen in Raid Battles. According to Niantic, players will only have a limited time in order to catch the Gen-2 Legendary Bird. Ho-Oh can be battled in Legendary Raid Battles only until Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Trainers who would like to acquire Ho-Oh as part of their Pokédex will have to beat it first. In order to do this, Forbes recommends using creatures that deal effective damage to Fire or Flying type Pokémon like Ho-Oh. This includes Zapdos, Golem, Vaporeon, Omastar, Raikou, and Dragonite. One of the hardest parts, however, is trying to catch the Legendary Bird. Since Ho-Oh has a catch rate of two percent, it will be a challenge to get the Gen-2 Pokémon to stay inside a Poké Ball.

In other news, a new study has found "Pokémon GO" to have played a key role in many car accidents. According to GameSpot, researchers at Purdue University have discovered that the augmented-reality game has caused 37 injuries and two casualties, as well as $500,000 in damage. They also contended that an increase in accidents, deaths and property damage are directly related to the mobile game.

