'Pokémon Go' News: Ho-Oh Will Now Remain in the Game Until Dec. 14

Twitter courtesy of @PokemonGoApp Ho-Oh is now set to stay inside 'Pokémon Go' just a little bit longer

There is some good news for "Pokémon Go" players who have been unable to encounter the Legendary Pokémon known as Ho-Oh inside the game thus far, as developers recently announced that their window of opportunity for doing so has been extended.

Previously, Ho-Oh's stay inside the game was only expected to last until Dec. 12. But now, developers have decided to tack on two more days to this particular Pokémon's stay.

Players will now be able to search for Ho-Oh up until Dec. 14, but just like before, this creature is still not going to be found so easily.

If players want a shot at battling Ho-Oh, they will need to seek out Legendary Raids. It may take some time for players to find one in their area, so those two additional days should help them out.

Over on the r/TheSilphRoad subreddit, there were players who were pleased with the news but there were also those who were slightly disappointed as they were hoping that the extension would be more than two days.

There were also fans who sensed that there may be something else going on and that the new end date for Ho-Oh's stay inside "Pokémon Go" could also serve as the same day for when some interesting additions would be introduced.

To be more specific, there were some players hoping that Gen 3 Pokémon may be set to enter the game sooner rather than later.

Data miners have already been able to find references to Gen 3 Pokémon in the game's files previously, and on top of that, it seems that there may be yet another clue that the new creatures are coming to the game.

A post from "mpiano888" on the aforementioned subreddit included a screenshot of an ad on the Apple Watch store that teased of the arrival of more Pokémon.

For now, "Pokémon Go" players will want to focus on Ho-Oh, but sometime soon, they may be able to turn their attention to trying to capture new Gen 3 Pokémon.