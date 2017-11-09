'Pokémon Go' News: Item Drop Rates for Gyms and PokeStops Have Reportedly Changed

Potions and Revives are apparently tougher to come by at PokeStops

YouTube courtesy of Pokémon Go Changes to item drop rates have been noticed inside 'Pokémon Go'

Trainers in "Pokémon Go" will have a hard time going through the game without a healthy inventory full of useful items such as Potions for healing, Revives for the creatures that have fainted, and berries and Poke Balls for catching new creatures.

Those aforementioned items are crucial to any player's success. But recently, there is a good chance that more than a few Trainers have found it more difficult to get their hands on those travel essentials.

Some players in the game shared that PokeStops might have become stingier with items, according to an earlier report from Comic Book. And while that change was apparently undone for a while, it now seems to have returned.

Over on the r/TheSilphRoad subreddit, "anipm87" observed and listed down drop rates for both Gyms and PokeStops during the stretch of time that the Halloween event was live and the period since it ended.

The sample size was small. However, the difference in item drop rates for Gyms and PokeStops were quite stark.

Notably, the stats provided by the Redditor suggested that Potions and Revives were significantly easier to obtain from Gyms, while "Pokémon Go" players in search of berries and Poke Balls may want to visit PokeStops.

According to the stats, PokeStops yield Potions and Revives so infrequently that they may as well be considered rare drops.

Interestingly enough, players have reacted quite positively to the changes to the item drop rates suggested by the stats, with some noting that these were common sense adjustments.

After all, Potions and Revives are most useful to players who spend plenty of time battling at Gyms, while berries and Poke Balls will be used more often by those players who are traveling all over the place in search of creatures to catch.

The game's developers are known for making significant changes without announcing them formally, so it is possible that these item drop rates are going to remain in place moving forward.

More news about "Pokémon Go" should be made available soon.