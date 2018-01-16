'Pokémon GO' News: Legendary Kyogre Now Live Until Next Month

REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich Niantic has just announced that Legendary Pokémon Kyogre will be available in the game this January 2018 for a month.

Niantic continues to add new Legendary Pokémon to "Pokémon Go," one at a time. This week, it is Kyogre's turn to appear in the mobile game, where it will remain available until next month.

According to Niantic's' announcement, trainers should now expect to find Kyogre during Raid Battles. However, like all Legendary Pokémon released in the mobile gaming app, it will not stay forever and players will only be able to catch it for a month.

Kyogre is a water-type Pokémon that first came out in the Hoenn region and debuted in 2003 on the Game Boy Advance game, "Pokémon Sapphire." Its built is similar to that of an orca's except that it has a dark blue color with some neon pink linings all over its body.

Another feature of Kyogre's that is different from that of an orca's is its fins. Unlike orcas, Kyogre has very large fins that function as wings as well because of their size. At the end of the fins, there are four white body parts attached that look like claws or nails. Meanwhile, its tail appears to have flaps connected to it.

Kyogre's appearance followed that of its somewhat counterpart Pokémon, Groudon, which went live in the game last month.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Kyogre will be a delight to have in the game because it seems that players will not need any special invitation to join Raid Battles where the creature will appear. It can be recalled that several top "Pokémon GO" players recently expressed their dismay over the EX Raid Battles system.

The Sun advised interested gamers that Kyogre has entered "Pokémon GO" with a 51,968 CP, which means that defeating it even in a standard Raid Battle will not be that easy. It was also suggested for trainers to arrive at a Gym with at least 4 players joining the Raid to make sure that they all get to capture the Legendary Pokémon.

"Pokémon GO" trainers can continue catching Kyogre until Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m. EST.