'Pokémon Go' News: Massive Update Adds 50 More Pokémon, New Weather System

(Photo: Facebook/PokemonGO) Promotional image for "Pokémon GO."

Niantic has released a massive new update for "Pokémon Go."

The latest update will come in two parts, according to the developer. Mudkip, Torchic, Treecko and more original Pokémon will be heading to the game later this week as part of the update's first part. Each of them were originally pulled from the Hoenn region, which was seen in the "Pokémon Ruby" and "Pokémon Sapphire" video games. Niantic promised to reveal more additions in the coming weeks.

For the second part coming later this month, Niantic will introduce a feature that reflects the real-life weather around the player. The dynamic weather system makes perfect sense since "Pokémon Go" is an augmented reality (AR) game. According to the developer, this is a major leap for the game since no other AR title has done it before.

With the new feature, players will see various creatures depending on the weather outside. A snowy day means more ice-types will be around, while a rainy day will bring out several water-types. It's worth noting that all Pokémon in the game will be affected by this, not just the new ones that will be arriving this week.

"We don't have any Pokémon that will only show up in a given weather condition," lead developer Matt Slemon told The Verge. "But there are some Pokémon who care a lot about their weather conditions, so you can expect Lotad to show up in really large numbers when it's raining outside. But if you live in an area where it doesn't really have that much rain, you might still see a Lotad wandering through your habitat," he added.

Additionally, the weather system will have an impact on each Pokémon's strength. For instance, a water Pokémon caught on a rainy day will be more difficult to defeat because of its increased CP level. The rain also helps in making these water-type creatures produce much better rewards once they are captured.

Developed by Niantic, "Pokémon Go" is available for all iOS and Android devices.