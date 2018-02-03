'Pokemon Go' news: New trailer shows Generation III in "real life"

Pokemon website "Pokemon Go" is about to introduce the newest set of Pokemon originating from the "Hoenn Region."

"Pokemon Go," the hit mobile game of Niantic, started in 2016 featuring "Generation I" Pokemon. The company has since released the second generation in 2017, and a third one looks to be nearing its arrival this year.

The newest "Pokemon Go" trailer has a different take than its predecessors. Unlike showing actual gameplay footage and in-app mechanics, "Pokemon Go" displayed some grandeur with its new trailer.

In particular, The Pokemon Company, which is responsible for advertising and distributing Pokemon goods, used a "spoof-like" take on the trailer. Voiced by Stephen Fry, English comedian and writer, the trailer was more like a mini-documentary than a legitimate mobile game teaser.

The game made use of the wilderness, the Arctic, and the oceans to introduce third-generation Pokemon in an eye-catching way. For example, Wailord, the biggest Pokemon, was shown diving into the ocean, much like how blue whales do it in real life.

Herds of Snowrunts in the Arctic were also shown, as well as a swarm of Masquerains, which is a bug Pokemon. Others who got screentime were Delcatty, Minun, Plusle, Luvdisc, Sharpedo, Mudkip, and the main mascot of Pokemon, Pikachu.

The game's "Planet Earth-esque" documentary was even further enhanced through a stunning soundtrack, which was made by George Fenton. Fenton has won Academy Awards for making soundtracks for actual documentaries.

While it may seem like a witty commercial and not an actual trailer, the consistent appearance of Pokemon from the "Hoenn Region" give a massive hint of their arrival.

It also seems inevitable for the next batch of "Pocket Monsters" to come to smartphones based on the direction that Niantic is going. Just recently, Niantic has released several "raid events," which are similar to boss fights, using Kyogre and Groudon as bosses.

Both Kyogre and Groudon are the main legendary Pokemon in the third generation. That said, the upcoming updates may introduce other generation three legendaries such as the trio of Regis, Latios, and Latias.