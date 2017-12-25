'Pokémon GO' News: Niantic Brings Back Holiday-Themed Pikachu

Niantic/Nintendo/Game Freak "Pokémon Go" is having a celebration that will inspire players to go out exploring their neighborhood with family and friends.

To join the seasonal celebrations, "Pokémon GO" developer Niantic brought the holiday-themed Pikachu out of the wild.

In time for Christmas, Niantic is adding holiday-themed contents for "Pokémon GO" trainers. In an earlier announcement, the mobile game developer confirmed the addition of the "familiar festive Pikachu" along with a "few frosty friends."

"In addition to more Ice-type Pokémon appearing around the world, additional Water-type and Ice-type Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region in the 'Pokémon Ruby' and 'Pokémon Sapphire' video games will also begin appearing in Pokémon GO for the very first time," Niantic said in a statement.

According to reports, up to 20 new Pokémon from the Ice and Water category arrived for the holiday event on "Pokémon GO." GameSpot identified some of the monsters arriving for the seasonal event namely Milotic, Sharpedo, Wailord, Walrein, Relicanth, among others.

On the other hand, trainers are also given the chance to catch a holiday hat-wearing Pikachu for a limited time.

Meanwhile, the special event that will give "Pokémon GO" trainers a free Egg Incubator will be live until Monday, Dec. 25, at 4 p.m. EST. However, it is important to note that these freebie are only good for one-time use.

Trainers can continue to access special boxes that could earn them Super Incubators, Lure Modules, and the all-new Star Pieces that will be available until Dec. 25, 4 p.m. EST. They will also get the chance to acquire and activate Star Pieces to get a bonus Stardust every 30 minutes.

On the other hand, Niantic also advised players to watch out for another wave of special boxes that will be offered from Monday until Jan. 4, 2018, which might include Premium Raid Passes, Super Incubators, and Star Pieces.

Meanwhile, Niantic has also recently added a couple of Gen 3 Legendary Pokémon to the mobile game. Currently, trainers can continue looking for a Groudon within their area. This ground-type monster will only be around until Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at 4 p.m. EST.